President Trump: Options to address North Korea ‘overwhelming’

Associated Press Published:

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) – President Donald Trump says the United States will defend its people against all threats to its way of life, including North Korea.

He says the government in Pyongyang has once again shown its “utter contempt” for its neighbors and for the entire world community by launching another ballistic missile over Japan, a U.S. ally.

Speaking at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Trump says he’s more confident than ever, after seeing the military hardware on base, that U.S. options for addressing the threat from North Korea “are both effective and overwhelming.”

Trump was visiting the base – the home of Air Force One – to mark the 70th anniversary of the United States Air Force.

He says it’s the “greatest air force on the face of this earth. By far.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s