BREAKING: Suspect Arrested After Standoff, Accused of Two Summer Murders in Mobile

Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Mobile Police believe they’ve tracked down the man behind two summertime murders. 31-year old Richard Jones was arrested late Friday night after a standoff with police. Officers went to a home on the 900 block of South Scott Street whereJones locked himself inside. Police say he surrendered peacefully. Investigators say Jones is behind two separate deadly shootings in June and July.

The first happened back in June near Caroline Avenue and Pine Street. Police say 37-year old Eppie Farris was found early that morning near abandoned homes. Neighbors reportedly heard gunshots late the night before.

Police say Jones is also responsible for the July murder of Christopher Coleman. Coleman was shot to death on Frye Street, across from Mobile National Cemetery in the Oakleigh subdivision.

Jones has an extensive criminal record, the latest arrest on August 9th when he was charged with Domestic Violence: strangulation/suffocation.