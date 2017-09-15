Mahone Guilty of Felony Murder

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:
jamarcus-mahone

Mobile, AL (WKRG) –  Jamarcus Mahone has been found guilty of Felony Murder in the 2014 death of a Murphy High School Student. That’s according to a tweet from the Mobile County District Attorney.

Raven Hamilton was sitting in a car in the Roger Williams Housing Complex in December 2014 when she was shot and killed. The 16-year old was sitting inside the car with two of her friends when Mahone started shooting. Police said Mahone thought he was shooting into a car driven by someone he argued with earlier in the day.

Last November, jurors were unable to reach a verdict in Mahone’s Capital Murder trial.

Mahone will be sentenced on November 9.

