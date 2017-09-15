Live Traffic Blog

5:55 A.M.- Good news on this early Friday; we are moving along well as far as the traffic goes. No problems or delays either direction of the Bayway or Causeway. Looking good on the Eastern Shore. Both the Bankhead and George Wallace tunnel running smoothly. I-10 / I-65 looks good. Both Mobile Police and Alabama Highway Patrol report no accidents they’re working right now. According to Florida Highway Patrol and Pensacola Police they’re looking good on the Panhandle as well.

5:35 A.M.-We Begin our Friday morning commute with no problems on the bay-way or Causeway. No reason for an alternate route. Both are flowing along freely wtih no delay. Looking good along the Eastern Shore. In Mobile, Mobile Police reporting no accidents right now. Alabama Highway Patrol has cleared that earlier accident I-65 Northbound at the high-rise bridge so no more delay there. We’re looking good along the Florida Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:06 A.M.-It’s a good-looking start for early Friday morning commute on the Bayway and Causeway. Both directions moving along smoothly and no issues through either the tunnels. Mobile Police reporting no accidents right now in the Mobile area. Alabama Highway Patrol trying to clear an earlier accident I-65 Northbound at the 27 mile marker. That’s in Baldwin County on the high-rise bridge but a few more minutes of a delay there. No problems though through the rest of Baldwin County and we’re looking good along the Florida Panhandle.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.