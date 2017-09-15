Gulf World penguin dies of pneumonia at Florida marine park

By Published:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) – A Florida marine park is mourning the death of an African black-footed penguin.

The 31-year-old penguin, Mary, recently died of complications from fungal pneumonia Gulf World staff says the aquatic, flightless bird was being treated for the disease but didn’t respond to treatment because of her old age.

Park officials say African black-footed penguins live an average of 10-15 years in the wild.

Mary, along with penguins Fat Boy and South, had been part of a new interactive exhibit at the Panama City Beach marine park.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s