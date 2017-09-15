Florida Nun Used Google To Figure Out Chain Saw

(AP) The Florida nun who became an internet sensation when video emerged of her – dressed in full habit – wielding a chain saw to clear downed trees after Hurricane Irma says she had to look up instructions on how to start the tool.

Sister Margaret Ann says she had to use Google to find out how to start the saw because she’d forgotten how.

The nun, who is principal of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School in Miami, says several people have sent her videos on how to use a chain saw correctly after watching her online.

Sister Margaret Ann laughed off the attention, saying her students are enjoying watching her on social media. Some have even asked for her autograph.

She also said she was glad the video gave the public a different view of nuns.