Mobile, AL (WKRG) – Gloomy, depressed, pessimistic- all words used to describe Eeyore, Winnie-the-Poooh’s donkey friend. One little stuffed Eeyore in Mobile certainly seems to live up to that description.

Tuesday, in Mobile (when it seemed the entire state of Florida was heading home) I found Eeyore on the I-10 access ramp. I’d sure like to find Eeyore’s little person. We’re trying to make him comfortable while we wait but if you know who’s missing him …

Martha Durant found this particular Eeyore sitting on the middle of the access ramp to Interstate 10 near Government Plaza in Downtown Mobile, during the height of traffic as Hurricane Irma evacuees began their return trip to Florida earlier this week. She’s worried a young child who fled ahead of the hurricane may have lost the seemingly well-loved stuffed animal. Durant  took to Facebook, posting photos of Winnie-the-Pooh’s glum chum, hoping to find his owner.

Poor poor Eeyore, looking out at the place he was last with his person. He misses them so.

The initial post and accompanying pictures have already been shared more than 8,000 times.

 

We cut up an apple for his supper. Poor Eeyore is very sad. We hope he will eat a few bites.

Durant’s photos showing a forlorn Eeyore also include captions expressing how down the stuffed animal seems.
We were shopping for a birthday gift. Eeyore was SO excited to see his friends but, alas .. It wasn’t REALLY Tigger OR Winnie the Pooh. Still, we took a pic. Share it, please, and help him find his way home.

Durant also created a Facebook group, “Finding Eeyore’s Home”. There, she continues to share photos of the solemn grey stuffed donkey, as she continues her quest to find his real home.
Emily at Banfield Pet Hospital checked Eeyore for a microchip. Alas, none. Microchip your donkey, my friends!

Eeyore’s story has also been shared by TV stations in Florida. Her Facebook group has more than 1,000 members who post they’ve shared her story in Kentucky, Ohio, and even on Disney-related websites and pages. 

Click to join Durant’s Facebook group Finding Eeyore’s Home.

