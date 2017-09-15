Deputies: Baldwin County Father Arrested for Choking Child with a Belt

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WKRG) — A father in Baldwin County has been arrested for allegedly hitting and choking his 8-year-old child with a belt.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of Charles Elvis Harris Jr. of Robertsdale on the charge of willful abuse of a child.

At a bond hearing, News 5 learned that the victim was struck nine times with a belt as a form of punishment, investigators said. Harris then allegedly wrapped the belt around the child’s neck and lifted him, choking him for several seconds.

The extent of the injuries to the child are unknown.

News 5 is told Harris, who lives in the Wilcox community, denied the allegations but later confessed.

Harris is being held in the Baldwin County Jail on $50,000 bond. If he makes bond, he is to be placed on house arrest with a GPS-monitoring device and he’d be prohibited from having contact with anyone under the age of 18. He also would not be allowed to contact the child or his family.

News 5 has learned Harris has a previous domestic violence charge and at one point his wife obtained a protection from abuse order.