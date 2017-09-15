MOBILE, Alabama (CNN) Say hello to “Bluetiful.”
After months of online voting, crayola unveiled fans’ top pick for the new blue. The name was chosen from nearly 90,000 submissions.
Bluetiful was a close second on News 5’s online poll.
It beat out other suggestions like “Dreams Come Blue” and “Star Spangled Blue.”
Bluetiful’s color was a product of scientists at Oregon State University, who accidentally discovered it during experiments on materials for electronics.
Bluetiful will replace the recently-retired “Dandelion” color.
Crayola says the new shade is coming soon to stores.