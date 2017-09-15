Crayola Unveiled Fans’ Top Pick for the New Blue

MOBILE, Alabama (CNN)  Say hello to “Bluetiful.”

After months of online voting, crayola unveiled fans’ top pick for the new blue.  The name was chosen from nearly 90,000 submissions.

Bluetiful was a close second on News 5’s online poll

It beat out other suggestions like “Dreams Come Blue” and “Star Spangled Blue.”

Bluetiful’s color was a product of scientists at Oregon State University, who accidentally discovered it during experiments on materials for electronics.

“Dandelion” color

Bluetiful will replace the recently-retired “Dandelion” color.

Crayola says the new shade is coming soon to stores.

