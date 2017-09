OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (AP) – A 10-year-old child is dead and a 1-year-old child was hospitalized following a Florida mobile home fire.

The fire occurred early Thursday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue reports that the home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Rescuers found the older child’s body after the fire was out.

Two adults and two other juveniles also escaped the fire.

No word yet on waht casued the mobile home fire.