Burglar Uses Blowtorch to Rob Target ATM in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police say a burglar used a blowtorch to rob an ATM inside the Target on Schillinger Road in West Mobile.

Officers responded to the store at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The store told police the burglar removed a piece of glass at the front of the store. Once inside, the suspect used the blowtorch to get to the money inside the ATM.

It’s unclear right now how much money the burglar stole.

If arrested, the suspect would face burglary, theft and criminal mischief charges, according to police.