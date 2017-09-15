BREAKING: Third Show for Kevin Hart Added at Mobile Civic Center

September 15, 2007 (Mobile, Alabama) – Due to overwhelming demand, Kevin Hart has added a third show to his appearances at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. The additional show is at 10:00 PM on Saturday, October 28th. Other show times are Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM.

Tickets are $75 and $45 (plus additional fees) and are on-sale now. Tickets are available for purchase at livenation.com and at the Mobile Civic Center box office M-F, 9am-5pm at 401 Civic Center Drive in downtown Mobile, Alabama. Tickets may also be purchased through the official website http://www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000. For information regarding accessible seating tickets call the Mobile Civic Center box office at 251-208-7381. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.