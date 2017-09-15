BREAKING: Police Catch Bank Robber “Red Handed”

Mobile Police have made an arrest in a Thursday morning bank robbery in which a dye pack exploded on the suspect in the parking lot.

According to police, 55-year-old Gregory Owens was taken into custody around 10:30 Thursday night.

Police believe he’s the gunman who passed a note demanding cash to a teller at the Hancock Bank on Demetropolis Road in Mobile around 10:30 am.

The teller complied but included a dye pack in with the loot.

The pack exploded in the parking lot.

Police say Owens has the red dye on him when he was arrested.

He was booked into Mobile Metro jail, charged with Robbery, 1st degree and illegal possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

According to police, he has a criminal record dating back to 1982, including 9 counts of robbery.

He was paroled from prison in 2013.