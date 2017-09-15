Bayside Academy Rallies Behind Coach who Collapsed at School

It was a “Blue Out” Friday night at the Bayside Academy Football game in honor of a beloved coach who is hospitalized.

Coach Mark Lasseter is recovering from a cardiac emergency that he suffered earlier this week during 3rd-grade boys’ PE class.

“I am proud of our 3rd graders and coaching staff for their immediate response,” said Head of School Michael Papa. “Administrators, students, and staff followed the protocol in which they have been trained. A life was saved due to the quick reaction of Bayside students and staff.”

Fans were asked to wear blue to their homecoming game against Mobile Christian in support of Coach Lasseter.

Friends said Lasseter successfully underwent heart surgery on Friday and is recovering. Seniors on the football team set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses.