Alleged Bank Robber has a History of Robbery Arrests

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – A judge denied bond for 55 year old Greg Owens Friday morning due to his history of robbery arrests.

Owens’ has a criminal record dating back to 1982, including 9 counts of robbery. In court Friday, prosecutors brought up one instance where Owens tried to remove his ankle monitor and escape. In 1999 Owens was sentenced to life after a robbery conviction. He was granted parole in 2013.

Police believe he’s the gunman who passed a note demanding cash to a teller at the Hancock Bank on Demetropolis Road in Mobile around 10:30 Thursday morning.

The teller complied, but included a dye pack in with the cash. In court prosecutors said Owens left with over $5,000 in cash.

The dye pack exploded in the parking lot. Police say Owens had the red dye on him when he was arrested.

Owens is charged with robbery, 1st degree and illegal possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.