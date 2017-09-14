BREAKING: Truck Crashes Into Storage Facility

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into a storage facility.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile.

The truck hit a sign at ACT Lab next door to the storage facility before crashing through a fence and slamming into a storage unit.

A News 5 crew at the scene has not seen the driver of the truck.  An ambulance arrived on the scene more than an hour after the crash.

We have contacted Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue for more information.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s