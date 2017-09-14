BREAKING: Truck Crashes Into Storage Facility

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into a storage facility.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Pleasant Valley Road in Mobile.

The truck hit a sign at ACT Lab next door to the storage facility before crashing through a fence and slamming into a storage unit.

A News 5 crew at the scene has not seen the driver of the truck. An ambulance arrived on the scene more than an hour after the crash.

We have contacted Mobile police and Mobile Fire-Rescue for more information.