Tropical Disturbances in Eastern Atlantic

As Tropical Storm Jose moves northwestward, north of the Bahamas, two disturbances are drifting westward in the eastern Atlantic. A tropical disturbance is a cluster of thunderstorms that moves as a group, but does not have circulation. These are common in the Atlantic in the middle of hurricane season.

Neither of the disturbances will impact land or islands within the next several days.

Each of the two disturbances could become a tropical depression or maybe a tropical storm in the next 3 to 5 days. They are designated as “invests” which means investigations. They are being tracked and monitored by meteorologists for the possibility of development.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November. Sometimes a hurricane or tropical storm will linger into December.