Tropical Depression #14 in Eastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression #14 has formed off the coast of Africa, south of the Cape Verde or Cabo Verde islands. On a westward path in the Atlantic, it will likely become a tropical storm in the next day or two, and possibly a hurricane. The current position keeps it away from any land or island for a week, if it even lasts that long.

The next name on the list of tropical storms this year is Lee.

Use your free News 5 app or our online hurricane tracker to see the status of tropical depressions, tropical storms, or hurricanes.

Hurricane season runs through the end of November. Sometimes a hurricane or tropical storm will linger into December.