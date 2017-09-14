Take 5: Baked Avocado from Five Bar

Chef Jared Little of Five-bar stopped by the Take 5 studios to show you how to prepare a baked avocado.
Recipe :
1 Avocado, halved
1 Lemon
1 tablespoon Soy sauce
1 Gulf Shrimp
1 cup Chopped bacon
1 cup Mayonnaise
1/4 cup Chile paste
Directions:
Boil Shrimp completely cooked
Bake 8-10 strips of bacon until crispy, cool
Cut both shrimp and bacon into bite sized pieces, then combine with mayo and chili paste
hald and…avocado
squeeze 1/4 lemon over avocado
Bake at 400 degrees for 9 minutes
Garnish with..sweet soy..green