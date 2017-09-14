SRSO Warns of a Telephone Scam Alert

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports in reference to a telephone scam. This is how this scam works:

This is how this scam works:

A telephone call is made stating the victim was missing from Court and there was a warrant for his/her arrest. The caller stated he was a Deputy with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. This scammer also references a local area Judge by name. The scammer advises there is an active warrant for the victim and they need to pay a fine immediately.

THIS IS A SCAM.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office does not call residents at their home for warrants. Please do not make these types of payments over the phone.

If you have any questions related to warrants you can call the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office directly.