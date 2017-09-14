Skeleton Mask Robber on the Run in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are searching for an armed robber who was caught on surveillance camera wearing a skeleton mask and neon gloves.

The crime happened around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday at a Circle K on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The robber was last seen running north toward Kingsfield Road, according to a post from the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

If you can help deputies identify the robber, contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.