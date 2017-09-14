Skeleton Mask Robber on the Run in Northwest Florida

By Published:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies are searching for an armed robber who was caught on surveillance camera wearing a skeleton mask and neon gloves.

The crime happened around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday at a Circle K on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

The robber was last seen running north toward Kingsfield Road, according to a post from the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

If you can help deputies identify the robber, contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s