President Trump heads to Florida to survey Irma recovery

By Published:
President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as they arrive on Air Force One at Corpus Christi International Airport in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, for briefings on Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is heading to Florida to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. The president is traveling to the hurricane-stricken state Thursday to meet with those affected by the storm and learn more about relief efforts. He’ll be stopping in Ft. Myers and Naples on the southwestern coast. This is Trump’s third visit in less than three weeks to a hurricane-damaged state. He visited Texas and Louisiana after Harvey struck.  Trump tweeted Wednesday that he planned to meet “with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others.” The president monitored the storm over the weekend from Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.

