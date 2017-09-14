New Study Grades Schools for Distracted Drivers Near Campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A new study grades schools across the country, including here on the Gulf Coast, for the safety of the roads near each campus, based on the number of distracted drivers.

The driving analytics company Zendrive compiled the research in its School Safety Snapshot for 2017.

Zendrive looked at about 75,000 schools and analyzed more than 3 billion miles of roads. States and counties, as well as individual schools, were graded on an A through F scale.

Florida was one of only two states — the other being California — which received a failing grade. Alabama received a D grade, while Mississippi received a C.

Here are the grades our local counties received, according to Zendrive:

Mobile County, AL — D

Baldwin County, AL — D

Escambia County, AL — C

Washington County, AL — No Data

Clarke County, AL — C

Monroe County, AL — C

Conecuh County, AL — No Data

Escambia County, FL — D

Santa Rosa County, FL — D

Okaloosa County, FL — D

George County, MS — C

Greene County, MS — D

In Mobile County, North Mobile Christian School in Saraland received an F grade and was rated the most dangerous in the county, according to Zendrive.

Zendrive based its rankings on data collected from smartphone censors. The data revealed things such as aggressive acceleration and hard braking, as well as whether drivers were using their phones while driving.

Other highlights of the study include:

Nationwide, the most dangerous time to be on roads near a school is between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The afternoon pick-up time (2 p.m. – 5 p.m.) is 40% more dangerous than the morning drop-off period (7 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

1 in 11 schools is within 500 feet of a road with heavy traffic

Click here to view the Zendrive’s interactive map