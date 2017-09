MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are asking for the public’s help locating 23-year-old Willie James Standberry Jr.

Standberry is wanted for the shooting that occurred Thursday, August 3rd around 6 p.m. on Jessie Street near Glass Avenue.

According to Mobile Police, Standberry stood over one of the victims and shot him three times.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 251-208-7211.