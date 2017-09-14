LIVE Traffic Blog

6:10 A.M.-It’s been a pretty good start to your Thursday morning commute on the Bayway and Causeway right now. No problems either direction. Looking good through the tunnels as well. Mobile Police not working any accidents right now. Alabama Highway Patrol in the scene of an overturned vehicle West Coy Smith highway there at Bird Pitt Road (that’s between Citronelle and Mount Vernon) in North Mobile. Apparently there’s an overturned vehicle that’s jetting about about 6 inches into the roadway so be careful when driving through that area but no major injuries were involved. Looking good there along the Panhandle, Pensacola police reporting no accidents.

5:55 A.M.-Our early Thursday morning commute began with an accident Pleasant Valley Road there near Government Boulevard where a truck struck the storage units but that area has been cleared so no more delay there. Highway Patrol headed the scene of an accident in North Mobile at West Coy Smith Highway at Byrd Pit Road that’s between Citronelle and Mount Vernon and overturned vehicle but didn’t sound like an emergency situation. moving along well crossing the Bay Way and Causeway and no trouble spots right now along the Eastern Shore or through Pensacola

5:35 A.M.-Mobile Police and emergency vehicles continue to be at the scene of that overnight accident where truck ran into a storage facility that Katarina has been telling you about. Expect emergency vehicles in those areas. Still on the scene of an accident where a motorcycle hit a fence there Grand Bay Wilmer Road in Gaston Loop. Moving along pretty well though on I-10 to 65 right now. No problems on the Bayway or Causeway and we’re still running smoothly on the Panhandle according to Florida Highway Patrol.

5:06 A.M.-We’re seeing some delays here on this early Thursday or from that accident we’ve been telling you about at Magnolia at Pleasant Valley where a truck ran into a storage unit. Continue to expect delays as emergency vehicles and Mobile Police are on the scene. Highway Patrol head to the scene of a motorcycle accident there Grand Bay Wilmer Road and Gaston Loop, And an accident West Coy Smith Road at bird Pit Road near Citronelle possible overturned vehicle. Looking good on the interstate though I-10 to I-65 looks good. No problems on the Bayway or Causeway and throughout the Panhandle rolling smoothly.

Reports from News 5’s Traffic Reporter, Kenny Fowler.