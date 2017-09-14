End of the Pooper Scooper? Device Does the Doggy Dirty Work For You

By Published:

(WKRG) Love your dog, but hate the indignity of having to scoop their poop? A new device is designed to collect it for you instead. Video posted to the Facebook page “In the Know” shows how it works. It’s called the”Piqapoo” and the video explains that it collects the poo when you simply connect it to your dog’s tail. When your dog is ready to go, it falls into a bag.  While it’s certainly more appealing that picking it up with nothing more than a plastic bag between your fingers and the poo, we’ll have to wait and see if it catches on.

 

