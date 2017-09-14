David Carrington withdraws bid for governor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington is dropping out of the 2018 race for governor. Carrington made the announcement Wednesday on social media. He said his six-month campaign had been fascinating, and he had learned much about the state. However, he added that “it just wasn’t meant to be.” Carrington said he will finish out his term on the Jefferson County Commission, and has no plans to seek another political office. He thanked supporters and said donors to his campaign will be reimbursed. The Republican announced his bid for governor in May. Carrington previously served as the president of the Jefferson County Commission.

