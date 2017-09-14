Coyote Hitches a Ride in a Car’s Grill

ALBERTA, Canada (WKRG) — A Canadian woman got a big surprise on her way to work when she found a coyote stuck in her car’s grill.

According to Georgie Knox in a Facebook post, she said she was on her way to work last week early in the morning when a coyote darted in front of her, when she hit it.

“I heard a crunch and believed I ran over and killed it.”

Later, when she stopped at a traffic light while continuing on her commute to work, a construction woman waved her down pointing out that the coyote was still embedded in her car.

“When I got out to look, this poor little guy was looking up and blinking at me.”

She then notified Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcment right away and they came to rescue the coyote.

He was miraculously freed and had minimal injuries despite having hitched a ride from Airdrie to Calgary at highway speeds.

The coyote was released in Kananaskis after being released by Alberta Fish and Wildlife.