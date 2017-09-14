Convicted Sex Offender Wanted by Law Enforcement in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals are looking for a man who violated the sex offender registration act and lied to law enforcement in another state.

Law enforcement is looking for 51-year-old Rayford Mitchell Jr. in the area of Southwest Alabama and Southeast Mississippi along with Northwest Florida. They are warning the public that Mitchell could possibly be staying in a homeless shelter or camp on the Gulf Coast.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff, Mitchell is wanted on for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in Baldwin County. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, SORNA provides important information about convicted sex offenders to local and federal authorities and the public, such as offender’s name, current location and past offenses.

Mitchell was put on the SORNA registration after being convicted in 1986 of sexually abusing a five-year-old boy in Mobile County.

Law enforcement says that Mitchell was previously arrested in Harrison County, Miss. and give police false information to avoid an arrest.

Mitchell is described as 5’11” and around 160 pounds. The 51-year-old has hazel eyes and browns hair.

If you have any information about Mitchell’s whereabouts, please contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937-0202 or the U.S. Marshals at 251-213-0488.