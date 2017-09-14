BREAKING: MPD Investigating Armed Bank Robbery in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — Mobile Police are at the scene of a reported bank robbery at Demetropolis and Cottage Hill Roads.

Police tell News 5 the robbery occurred around 10:24am at the Hancock Bank at 2110 Demetropolis Road. A black male passed a note to a bank teller demanding cash, brandishing a firearm in the process.

The money was given to the suspect along with paint-splatter devices that went off in the bank parking lot. The cash, and the suspect, are believed to have been spattered by the red paint.

Mobile Police say the suspect appeared to be 5’0″ tall, 130 pounds, wearing a plaid shirt.

