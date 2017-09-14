BREAKING: Mobile Police Looking for a Robbery Suspect Considered Armed and Dangerous

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect considered armed and dangerous.

The department released new photos Thursday morning of the suspect. Mobile Police say the suspect is now responsible for seven commercial robberies that have occurred since September 10 in Mobile and Baldwin County.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 5’8″ – 6’0″ tall, about 170 pounds, and 20 to 25 years old. The suspect is usually seen with a black t-shirt draped over his head and is believed to be armed with a black handgun. He has worn jeans and khaki pants and wears a long sleeve black sweatshirt.

Loxley Police reported that a witness saw the suspect get into a silver sedan and flee the scene. No vehicle has been seen at any other location. The suspect is believed to be parking near to the locations before fleeing in a vehicle.

The suspect has been committing two robberies a night, one after another. The last four robberies have been in the Schillinger Road and Dawes Road area.

Here is a timeline of robberies:

– On 9/10/17 at 0045 he robbed the Baymont Inn and Suites located at 5634 Tillmans Corner Parkway

– On 9/11/17 at 0253 he robbed the Cefco Gas Station located at 29626 AL 181 in Daphne

– On 9/11/17 at 0313 he robbed the Waffle House located at 13101 E Flowerwood Road in Loxley

– On 9/12/17 at 2244 he robbed the Domino’s Pizza located at 6305 Cottage Hill Road

– On 9/13/17 at 0005 he robbed the Circle K located at 9875 Airport Blvd

– On 9/13/17 at 2100 he robbed the Subway located at 951 Schillinger Road

– On 9/13/17 at 2144 he robbed the Dollar General located at 2381 Dawes Road

A cash reward is being offered to anyone who can identify the suspect.

If you know anything call Mobile Police at 251-208-7211 or Crime Stoppers at 251-208-7000.