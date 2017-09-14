Badly Decomposed Body Found in Car Hidden Behind Bay Minette Dentist’s Office

J.B. BIUNNO By , and Published: Updated:
(112 W 3rd Street in Bay Minette, AL -- Courtesy: Google Street View, Google Maps)

BAY MINETTE, AL (WKRG) — A badly decomposed body has been discovered inside a vehicle that seemed to be purposely hidden in Bay Minette.

Multiple local law enforcement sources tell News 5 that the vehicle was found behind an old dentist’s office building in Bay Minette on Thursday.  The building, located at 112 West 3rd Street, is less than a block away from the county courthouse.

The vehicle the body was found in was covered by a tarp, the source said, presumably to keep the body and the vehicle hidden from plain sight.

The discovery was made within the last several hours.  We are yet to hear of a timetable to when the body could be identified, though it might be an extended period of time due to the degree of decomposition.

News 5 has crews heading to the scene of this breaking story… live coverage on News 5 at 5:00 and 6:00, plus expect a WKRG Facebook Live report from the scene within the next hour…

