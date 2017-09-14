Badly Decomposed Body Found in Car Hidden Behind Bay Minette Dentist’s Office

BAY MINETTE, AL (WKRG) — A badly decomposed body has been discovered inside a vehicle that seemed to be purposely hidden in Bay Minette.

Multiple local law enforcement sources tell News 5 that the vehicle was found behind an old dentist’s office building in Bay Minette on Thursday. The building, located at 112 West 3rd Street, is less than a block away from the county courthouse.

The vehicle the body was found in was covered by a tarp, the source said, presumably to keep the body and the vehicle hidden from plain sight.

The discovery was made within the last several hours. We are yet to hear of a timetable to when the body could be identified, though it might be an extended period of time due to the degree of decomposition.

