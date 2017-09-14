BIZARRE VIDEO: “Trash Thief” Caught-on-Camera Stealing Entire Trash Bin in Mobile

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A News 5 viewer wants answers after a surveillance video captured a thief stealing a trash bin from the street in front of her property in Mobile.

Dina Zirlott shared the surveillance video to the WKRG Facebook Page on Wednesday. It shows a driver pull up in front of her property in an older white sedan and pack her trash bin into the trunk of the vehicle. The trash bin appears to be full with garbage before the driver, a black male, drives off.

Zirlott expressed her confusion and frustration on the WKRG Facebook Page. She has to pay a $50 fee to the City of Mobile, she says, to get a new trash bin.

“Any comment on that?,” asked Zirlott on Facebook, tagging Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Councilman Levon Manzie and local media. “Anyone care to explain to me why my family is having pay, in addition to the taxes for sanitation that we already contribute, for a replacement bin? Anyone want to look at me in the face and uh… justify that??”

If we receive any updates, we’ll share the new information here on WKRG.com.