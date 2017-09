BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Robertsdale man remains behind bars for allegedly abusing a child.

27-year-old Charles Harris Junior faces one count of torture and willful abuse of a child.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says it’s an ongoing investigation, so it’s not releasing further details at this time.

Harris was arrested in 2011 for third-degree domestic violence. That charge was later dismissed with conditions.

He is currently in the Baldwin County Jail on a $10,000 bond.