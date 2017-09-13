Woman Says She Was Kidnapped, Raped After Using Whisper App in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating after a woman claims she was kidnapped and raped after using an app on her smartphone.

The victim told police that she thought she was talking to a female friend on the Whisper app and invited her friend over to her house. When a car pulled up in the driveway, she approached it and an unknown man, armed with a handgun, jumped out and demanded she gets in the car.

After the victim got into the car, she told Mobile Police that he drove to a vacant house, took her inside and forced the victim to have sex with him.

At this time, no arrests have been made in the case and the Mobile Police Department is asking the public to contact them with any information.

The incident happened Friday night around 8 p.m. in 1400 block of Stone Hedge Drive, which is near the intersection of Grelot Road and Schillinger Road.

The Whisper app is a free mobile app for Apple and Android products. The app allows users to post pictures, videos and messages anonymously and the posts are called ‘whispers’.