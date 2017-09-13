White House Says Trump ‘Stands By’ Strange Endorsement

Associated Press Published:
Roy Moore led Luther Strange by 25,000 votes in the first round of balloting.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is reaffirming support for Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, who is in a tough runoff with conservative judge Roy Moore in the race to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat.

White House legislative director Marc Short was asked about the race by reporters at a breakfast Tuesday. He said President Donald Trump “has endorsed Luther Strange and he continues to stand by that endorsement.”

Strange is backed by Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell but the president hasn’t campaigned in person for Strange.

Moore led Strange by 25,000 votes in the first round of balloting and has a loyal following among the state’s evangelical voters.

Republican voters will choose between Strange and Moore on Sept. 26 and the general election will be held in December.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s