JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJAX) — Two men were arrested in Jacksonville for trying to steal a power utility pole after Hurricane Irma. In a photo tweeted by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office showed two shirtless men appear to be in police custody while a utility pole rests on top of an SUV. The caption reads: “These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership! #Irma #JSO”

Advertisement