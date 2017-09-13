Teenager Pleads Guilty in Hit and Run Death of 12-Year-Old in East Brewton

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman charged in the death of a 12-year-old boy in Brewton pled guilty in Circuit Court Monday.

19-year-old Donnavia Williams was charged in the death of 12-year-old Devon Spencer who was killed in February 2016 when he was hit by a car while walking to school.

On Monday, Williams pled guilty to a charge of manslaughter and will be sentenced on November 1st in Escambia County. Williams was originally charged with four counts, but the charges of leaving the scene of an accident, failure to file an accident report and assault second-degree were dropped.

Prosecutors claim Williams was driving in a reckless manner at a speed that was not reasonable under the conditions when she struck Devon Spencer. The speed of the vehicle and her inability to see clearly out of the windshield led to the death of Devon Spencer, according to the indictment.

Devon Spencer initially survived the crash, but he sustained significant head trauma and died five days later at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Her mother, Jennifer Williams, was also arrested after the incident and charged with failure to notify law enforcement. She is currently out on bond and will appear in court on October 4 for a status hearing.