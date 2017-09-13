Tampa Elementary School Fire May Be Linked to Power Restoration After Hurricane Irma

By Published:

TAMPA, Fla (WKRG) — A fire has destroyed a Tampa elementary school in a neighborhood that had just had power restored after Hurricane Irma hit the state.

The fire at Lee Elementary Magnet School of World Studies and Technology was first reported Tuesday evening around 6:45 p.m.

Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny said that the first firefighters to arrive quickly called in more units. More units responded, but the roof on the northeast side of the three-story brick building collapsed.

Penny said the fire didn’t appear suspicious, but that it would be investigated. He said investigators were considering whether the fire could be linked to restoration of electrical power in the area.

The school had been closed this week because of the hurricane.

Read more information here from our sister station WFLA in Tampa.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s