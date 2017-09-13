TAKE 5: LongHorn Steakhouse’s Hickory Salt-Crusted Filet

MOBILE, Ala. — Chef Brandon Stepp, Grill Master and Managing Partner of the LongHorn Steakhouse in Daphne, stopped by Take 5 studios to show you how to prepare a hickory salt-crusted filet.
Ingredients:
· 4 ea. 8 oz. beef tenderloin filets
· 1 cup of hickory salt
· 1 stick of salted butter
· 2 cloves of fresh garlic, finely chopped
· 1 teaspoon lemon juice
Directions:
· Clean and oil your grill, heat to 550 degrees.
· Season steaks generously with hickory salt by pressing into the meat on both sides.
· Place seasoned steaks on grill and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side until desired degree of doneness has been reached. Make quarter turns to get diamond marks.
· While the steaks are grilling, soften butter at room temperature in a small mixing bowl for 10 minutes.
· Once softened add the garlic and lemon juice. Use a fork to blend the ingredients together. Hold for service.
· Remove steaks from grill.
· Top warm steaks with softened garlic butter.
· Enjoy!
Recipe serves four.
Degrees of Doneness:
· Rare: 95-105 degrees. Cool red center.
· Medium Rare: 115-125 degrees. Warm red center with a hint of pink.
· Medium: 130-140 degrees. Warm pink center.
· Medium Well: 150-160 degrees. Some pink in the center.
· Well: 165-175 degrees. No pink, cooked all the way through.
For more information about LongHorn Steakhouse or to find your nearest location, click here.