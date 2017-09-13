‘Sopranos’ Actor Frank Vincent Has Died

Associated Press Published:
Actors Vincent Pastore, and Frank Vincent rough around for photographers at the fifth season premiere of the HBO series "The Sopranos," Tuesday, March 2, 2004, at New York's Radio City Music Hall. "The Sopranos" depicts the life and times of a modern day fictional crime family living in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) – Frank Vincent, a veteran character actor who often played tough guys including mob boss Phil Leotardo on “The Sopranos,” has died. He was 80.

His family says in a statement that Vincent died peacefully on Wednesday. No cause of death was given.

Besides Leotardo, who frequently clashed with Tony Soprano on the popular HBO drama, Vincent portrayed gangsters for director Martin Scorsese in “Raging Bull,” ”Goodfellas” and “Casino.”

He had small roles in two Spike Lee films, “Do the Right Thing” and “Jungle Fever,” and also appeared in “The Pope of Greenwich Village,” ”Last Exit to Brooklyn,” ”Night Falls on Manhattan” and “Shark Tale,” among his more than 50 movies.

Earlier in his career, Vincent was a musician and session drummer for such singers as Paul Anka, Del Shannon, Trini Lopez and The Belmonts.

