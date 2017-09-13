Roy Moore Says Debate Sponsors Have Ties to Washington Super PAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, who is headed for a runoff showdown with Senator Luther Strange for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate, is explaining why he is dropping out of a long-planned forum.

In a statement, Moore says the sponsor of the forum, the Alabama Policy Institute (API), has ties to the Senate Leadership Fund (SLF) controlled by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Moore says the President of API, Caleb Crosby, also serves as the Treasurer for the Senate Leadership Fund.

Moore proposed another debate with Strange that he termed ‘mano a mano.’

Meanwhile, the Strange campaign said they would accept the invitation “as long as a mutually agreed upon person will act as a mediator and the Moore campaign accepts the invitation from AARP and Raycom on their debate,” said Strange for Senate spokesman Cameron Foster.

The runoff election is set for September 26th.