Police: Woman took taxi home after robbing bank in Ocean Springs

By Published:
Dominique Spears (Photo source: WLOX)

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi woman accused of robbing a bank and fleeing in a taxi has been arrested.

CBS affiliate WLOX report 35-year-old Dominique R. Spears was arrested at her apartment after a Yellow Cab driver told police that he picked her up at a Wells Fargo Bank on Tuesday.

Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson says the robbery was reported at 10:51 a.m. Responding officers received information that the suspect had left the scene in a taxicab.

A traffic officer followed the taxi and witnessed the driver drop off Spears at the Reserve Apartments in St. Martin.

Police arrested Spears on a robbery charge. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

