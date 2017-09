MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cottage Hill Christian Academy Sophomore Brett Nezat is the Friday Night Football Fever Player of the Week for Week 3.

Brett Nezat threw 5 touchdown passes in an overtime loss to T.R. Miller last Friday to earn the News 5 Greene and Phillips Player of the Week Award.

Brett was 18 of 25 for 351 yards and no interceptions. The Warriors host Excel Friday night.