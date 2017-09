MIAMI (WKRG) — Nuns often have a reputation for being quiet. But one nun in South Florida is making some noise in more ways than one.

The Miami-Dade Police Department shared a video of a nun using a chainsaw to clear debris from Hurricane Irma.

The post says Sister Margaret Ann was clearing fallen branches that were blocking streets in a neighborhood.

In less than 24-hours, the department’s video had garnered more than 500,000 views and a lot of love in the comments.