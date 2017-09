MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) — Mobile Police hope you can help them track down a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the Citgo at 6831 HIghway 90 in Mobile on Thursday, September 7, just after 9pm.

Surveillance video shows a man dressed in black clothing and wearing a ski mask, gloves, and was armed with a handgun. The man demanded money from the register, took the cash and fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-7211.