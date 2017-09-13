Man Arrested for Home Invasion Robbery, Forcing Victims to Strip in Mobile

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police have made an arrest in connection with a May 2017 home invasion robbery during which the victims were forced to strip.

Jarrod Colston, 26, of Mobile was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and charged with four counts of Robbery 1st degree, one count of Burglary 1st degree and one count of Assualt 3rd degree.

The original report from Mobile Police described the events that night:

Robbery 1st (x4) On Monday, May 15, 2017 at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to the Knollwood Apartments located at 1601 Knollwood Drive in reference to robbery to individuals. The victims stated that they arrived home and were walking up the stairs to their apartment when three unknown suspects armed with handguns demanded property and forced them to remove their clothing. The suspect’s then forced the victims into the apartment and a third victim answered the door and was forced to open the door. The suspects took cell phones, a television and a video game console then left the area.

There is no word on any other arrests in connection with this case.