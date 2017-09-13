Kamden Johnson’s Death Sparks Movement in Congress

“My amendment is a commonsense fix following a tragedy that we cannot allow to happen again,” said Rep. Sewell in a press release. “Kamden Johnson’s death this August was not the first child death at an unregulated day care center in Alabama, and it will not be the last so long as we continue to fund centers that violate health and safety standards.”

Governor Kay Ivey said she believes all day care centers in Alabama should be regulated by the state. Other state lawmakers have expressed support for that. It’s a topic that could be addressed in the Alabama Legislative Session in 2018.