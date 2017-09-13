Identical Twins Give Birth Hours Apart

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBS) — A pair of identical twin sisters gave birth at the same hospital less than a day apart last month, Mount Auburn Hospital said.

Rachael McGeoch and Beccy Pistone were excited when they found out their due dates were only thirteen days apart.

But they hadn’t planned on giving birth in the same place.

McGeoch lives in Charlestown and Pistone lives in Brewster, on Cape Cod.

When McGeoch’s due date of August 1st came and went, she ended up being induced on August 13th, the same day as her sister’s due date.

So Pistone and her husband drove to Cape Cod so the sisters could be together.

“We thought if we could just get together then we would both go into labor,” McGeoch said.

And it worked! The two sisters giving birth in adjoining rooms at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge.

McGeoch gave birth to little William Charles Bubenicek at 10:41 p.m. on August 15, while Pistone gave birth to Andi Isabella Pistone at 6:54 p.m.