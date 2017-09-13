Gov. Scott to Tour Hurricane, Flood Damage

(WKRG) Florida Governor Rick Scott will tour the Hurricane Irma damage in the Florida Keys for a second time this week. The governor will be joined today by officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Gov. Scott will also tour flood damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Middleburg in Clay County at 9 a.m. today.

The governor took an aerial tour of the Florida Keys on Monday, a day after the powerful storm made landfall on Cudjoe Key before hitting Marco Island and moving across the entire state.

Hurricane Irma’s march across Florida and into the Southeast triggered one of the bigger blackouts in U.S. history, plunging as many as 13 million people into the dark as the storm dragged down power lines and blew out transformers.

Those who evacuated are returning to homes without electricity. Now they face the prospect of days or even weeks with little to ease the late-summer stickiness.

Says Florida Gov. Rick Scott: “Power, power, power. The biggest thing we’ve got to do for people is get their power back.”